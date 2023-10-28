Desjardins Weighs in on Karora Resources Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of C$110.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Karora Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.44. The company has a market cap of C$737.51 million, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

