Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group Price Performance

DBGI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Digital Brands Group has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $247.00.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.