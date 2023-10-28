Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Distoken Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIST opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Distoken Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of Distoken Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,080,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,524,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

