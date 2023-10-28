Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $143.45 and last traded at $143.68. 95,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 576,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $2,491,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at $597,177,223.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,985 shares of company stock valued at $40,641,709 in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. UBS Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Duolingo by 91.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duolingo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

