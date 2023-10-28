EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $180.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $157.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.10. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,926,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,710,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

