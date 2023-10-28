Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Ebix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $170.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.59. Ebix has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ebix Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,682,000 after buying an additional 147,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ebix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,092,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,421,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

