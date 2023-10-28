Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NASDAQ EBIX opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $170.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.59. Ebix has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $32.87.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%.
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
