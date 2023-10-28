Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on E3 Lithium Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (CVE:ETL)

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for E3 Lithium in a report issued on Monday, October 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for E3 Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for E3 Lithium’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

Shares of ETL stock opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.91. E3 Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.73.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium ( CVE:ETL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

