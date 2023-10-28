Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $19.15. Element Solutions shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 186,637 shares.

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Element Solutions by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,674,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 727,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.