Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Envista traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 520990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVST
Institutional Trading of Envista
Envista Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.81 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envista
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.