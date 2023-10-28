Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Envista traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 520990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 44.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $24,940,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.81 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

