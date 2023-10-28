ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ePlus were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ePlus by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ePlus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of PLUS opened at $60.91 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,057.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,009.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,057.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,832. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

