Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Middleby Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.79. Middleby has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $966,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

