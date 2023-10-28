Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.