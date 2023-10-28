Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EQC stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $27.39.
In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
