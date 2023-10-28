Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Escalade in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Escalade Stock Performance

Shares of ESCA opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.20. Escalade has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Escalade will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Escalade in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

