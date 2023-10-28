ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the September 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETAO International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ETAO International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETAO International in the second quarter worth about $85,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in ETAO International in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ETAO International in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ETAO International alerts:

ETAO International Price Performance

ETAO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. ETAO International has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETAO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETAO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.