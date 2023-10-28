Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVBN. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $40.57.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 254,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.