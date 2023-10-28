EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Insider Acquires A$1,484,317.44 in Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Hastings bought 142,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.44 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,484,317.44 ($939,441.42).

Jane Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EVT alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jane Hastings 26,587 shares of EVT stock.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Jane Hastings sold 27,000 shares of EVT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.78 ($7.46), for a total value of A$318,033.00 ($201,286.71).

On Thursday, August 31st, Jane Hastings 57,416 shares of EVT stock.

EVT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

EVT Cuts Dividend

EVT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. EVT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

(Get Free Report)

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.