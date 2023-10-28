eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in eXp World were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 87.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. BTIG Research began coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $93,060.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $93,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,889 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,728 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.26 and a beta of 2.77. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

