Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ferrari by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $298.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day moving average is $302.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.36.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

