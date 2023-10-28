Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average is $162.09.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

