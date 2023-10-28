First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

FAF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

