First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get First Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FRBA

First Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $215.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. First Bank had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 26.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Bank by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Bank by 134.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.