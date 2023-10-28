First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 29.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 43,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

