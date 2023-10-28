First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $23.24. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 65,481 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,398.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,110,447 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

