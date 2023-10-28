First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$40.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.67.

First National Financial Stock Performance

TSE:FN opened at C$34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.81. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 30.85%. Analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.7966292 EPS for the current year.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

Insider Activity at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. 71.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

