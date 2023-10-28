First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after buying an additional 1,849,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after buying an additional 785,911 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

