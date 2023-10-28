First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,059 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exelixis by 323.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,080. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL opened at $20.20 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

