First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,187 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 594.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,882 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after acquiring an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $29.37 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $2,247,499. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

