First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 644 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DT Midstream by 400.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $54,899,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 249.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after buying an additional 708,035 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $33,986,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

