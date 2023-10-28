Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 184,574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

