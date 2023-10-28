Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 17,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $36.68 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

