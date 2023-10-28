Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $153,861.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,931 shares in the company, valued at $637,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

