Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,327.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DT opened at $43.77 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.