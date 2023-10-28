Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 31,800 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

