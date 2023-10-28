Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 59,400 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 125,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

