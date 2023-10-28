Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after buying an additional 2,349,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after buying an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,049. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,292 shares of company stock valued at $12,080,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.37 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

