FMC (FMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FMC opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

