Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Fortis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.57%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

