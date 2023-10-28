Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 384 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

