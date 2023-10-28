Forward Air (FWRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forward Air Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,816.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble acquired 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin acquired 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,832.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

