Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in FOX by 310.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 52.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FOX opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

