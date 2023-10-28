Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $23.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,862,001 shares of company stock valued at $38,388,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 53.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.84. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

