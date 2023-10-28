FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.32, but opened at $35.00. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 104,216 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 247.68% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $73,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $83,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.