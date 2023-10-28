Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FULC shares. HC Wainwright raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FULC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,176,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 814,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.