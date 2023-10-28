Gary G. White Buys 400 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) Director Gary G. White bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.81 per share, with a total value of $11,124.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,281.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,857,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,767,000 after acquiring an additional 515,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,739,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,439,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after purchasing an additional 234,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

