GeneDx (WGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect GeneDx to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. GeneDx has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.18). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 208.96% and a negative return on equity of 134.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. On average, analysts expect GeneDx to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WGS stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,681.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $44,728.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,681.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,059 shares of company stock worth $85,330 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth about $8,220,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth about $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth about $3,129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GeneDx by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,291,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

