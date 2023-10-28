Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$2.45 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$25.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.14.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

