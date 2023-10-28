Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $55,722.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $55,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,675,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,760,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 7.5 %

DNA opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

