Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $141.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth about $393,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

