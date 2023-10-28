Graco (NYSE:GGG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $73.49 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $116,116,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

