Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

SIM stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.37. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

